Bolden scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds during Saturday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

That marks back-to-back performances of 15 points or more for Bolden. Through 14 G League games, he is averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 rebounds on the year.

