The Bucks waived Bolden on Sunday.

One of Milwaukee's two-way players, Bolden appeared in just two games with the Bucks and averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes across 16 appearances for the G League's Wisconsin Herd this season. He's a candidate to remain with the Herd if he clears waivers.