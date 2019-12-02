Bolden scored four points (1-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and totaled six rebounds, and one block during Saturday's G League win over College Park.

Bolden started but played just 15 minutes, the least among players that made an appearance for the Charge. The six boards are a step above his 4.2 per-game average in 10 contests this season.