Bolden tallied 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Ignite.

Bolden was waived by the Cavaliers on Wednesday, but he's remained with the Charge in the G League bubble. He was a key contributor Saturday and came within one rebound of posting a double-double against the Ignite, but the team fell just short of securing the win.