Marques Bolden: Posts double-double in win
Bolden totaled 16 points (5-7 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added three assists, 10 rebounds, a block and a steal during Wednesday's G League win over Lakeland.
It was Bolden's biggest scoring day over his last seven games. He also led the team in rebounding on the evening. The 21-year-old is currently averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds across 27 games this season.
