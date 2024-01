Bolden was waived by Milwaukee on Sunday.

Bolden averaged 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes across 16 appearances for Milwaukee's G League affiliate this season. He is a candidate to re-sign with the franchise on a G League deal, but it's unclear what Milwaukee will do with his vacated two-way slot at this time.