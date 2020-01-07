Marquese Chriss: Waived by Golden State
Chriss was waived by the Warriors on Monday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chriss will head to the waiver wire after being cut loose by Golden State. He logged 15 minutes Monday night against the Kings off the bench, finishing with eight points, five rebounds, an assist and a block. This move will clear a roster spot for Damion Lee, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
