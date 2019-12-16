Marquill Smith: Solid effort off bench
Smith tallied nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal during Saturday's win over Iowa.
In 23 minutes of action off the bench, Smith turned in a solid effort by totaling nine points over 42.9 percent overall shooting from the field. The 23-year-old is currently averaging 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over 13 appearances in the G League.
