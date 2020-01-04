Marquill Smith: Waived by Sioux Falls
The Skyforce placed Smith on waivers Friday.
Smith has averaged just 14.8 minutes per contest with the Skyforce and will now hit the waiver wire with a chance to be claimed by another club. The Skyforce acquired Shane Richards via the available player pool in a corresponding move.
