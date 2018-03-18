Marquis Teague: 28 in close win
Teague managed 28 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during the Hustle's 121-120 win over Windy City Saturday.
Teague has now scored in double figures in every game since Feb. 1 while scoring past the 20-point mark eight times during that span. The former Kentucky guard is contributing 17.6 points and 6.2 assists this season.
