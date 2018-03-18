Teague managed 28 points (13-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during the Hustle's 121-120 win over Windy City Saturday.

Teague has now scored in double figures in every game since Feb. 1 while scoring past the 20-point mark eight times during that span. The former Kentucky guard is contributing 17.6 points and 6.2 assists this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories