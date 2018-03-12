Teague managed 30 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block during Saturday's close 126-122 loss against Santa Cruz.

This was Teague's best scoring game since dropping 31 points back on Jan. 31 but fell a little short of what would have been his fourth straight double-double. The 25-year-old and former Kentucky guard has increased his scoring and assist totals from last season, as he is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 assists per game with the Hustle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories