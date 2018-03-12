Marquis Teague: Drops in 30
Teague managed 30 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block during Saturday's close 126-122 loss against Santa Cruz.
This was Teague's best scoring game since dropping 31 points back on Jan. 31 but fell a little short of what would have been his fourth straight double-double. The 25-year-old and former Kentucky guard has increased his scoring and assist totals from last season, as he is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 assists per game with the Hustle.
