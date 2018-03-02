Teague totaled 28 points (11-24 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists and three rebounds during Wednesday's 125-116 road loss to South Bay.

The 25-year-old recorded his fourth double-double this season, topping it off with points and assists. Teague has been a reliable and consistent player for the Hustle this season, playing 32.1 minutes across 41-of-42 games as well as being one of the team's top scorers. The fifth-year guard from Kentucky is averaging 16.9 points and 5.9 assists.