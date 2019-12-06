Marquis Teague: Goes 3-for-5 from deep
Teague registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound across 20 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 130-104 win over Northern Arizona.
Teague hit three shots from behind the arc, which marked a new season high. The 26-year-old has recorded double-digit points in half of the games he's played this year while averaging 20.2 minutes per game.
