Marquis Teague: Signs 10-day with Grizz
Teague signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday.
The former first-round pick has spent the year with the Memphis Hustle of the G League, where he's played 47 games and averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Given the Grizzlies' situation, it's certainly possible Teague could be a factor down the stretch, as the likes of Briante Weber, Kobi Simmons and Myke Henry -- among others -- have taken turns as regulars in the rotation amid injuries to Mike Conley, Tyreke Evans and Andrew Harrison.
