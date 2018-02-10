Teague has been suspended one game for his role in a fight after Tuesday's game between the Hustle and the Wolves, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.

Teague and teammate Jeremy Morgan were both hit with one-game bans, which they'll serve Sunday, when the Hustle take on the Grand Rapids Drive. Expect Teague to return to action for the Hustle's next game Tuesday against Sioux Falls.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories