Marquis Teague: Suspended for role in G-League fight
Teague has been suspended one game for his role in a fight after Tuesday's game between the Hustle and the Wolves, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.
Teague and teammate Jeremy Morgan were both hit with one-game bans, which they'll serve Sunday, when the Hustle take on the Grand Rapids Drive. Expect Teague to return to action for the Hustle's next game Tuesday against Sioux Falls.
