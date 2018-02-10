Teague has been suspended one game for his role in a fight after Tuesday's game between the Hustle and the Wolves, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.

Teague and teammate Jeremy Morgan were both hit with one-game bans, which they'll serve Sunday, when the Hustle take on the Grand Rapids Drive. Expect Teague to return to action for the Hustle's next game Tuesday against Sioux Falls.