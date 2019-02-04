Marquise Moore: Drops 23 points on Memphis

Moore registered 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and three blocks in 48 minutes Saturday against the Hustle.

Moore drew a rare start and made the most of his chances, knocking down 57.1 percent of his attempts from the field. His scoring output was certainly unexpected, as he's averaging just 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27 games (six starts) this year.