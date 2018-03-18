Marquise Moore: Non-factor

Moore contributed 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Saturday's 112-102 win over the visiting Stars.

Moore has seen over 19 minutes a contest over 36 games played but has been a non-factor for much of the season. Saturday's performance was only his fifth game in double figures. The former George Mason guard is averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds for Iowa.