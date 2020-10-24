Speights has signed a contract with the Guangzhou Lions of China.
Speights last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season with the Magic, averaging 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game. Overall, he last played during the 2018-19 season, also with the Guangzhou Lions in China. That season, he averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.9 minutes.
More News
-
Marreese Speights: Gets workout with Lakers•
-
Marreese Speights: Headed to China•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Finds himself buried•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 14 points in rare appearance•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays 15 minutes in blow-out•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: DNP-CD in loss to Raptors•