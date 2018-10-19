Plumlee was traded to the Long Island Nets from the Ontario Agua Caliente Clippers on Thursday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Plumlee became a restricted free agent at the end of July, and he's since been traded to the Nets G-League affiliate. He last appeared in the NBA with the Bucks last season, averaging 1.8 points in eight games.

