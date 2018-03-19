Marshall Plumlee: Joins Bucks in Cleveland
Plumlee joined the Bucks in Cleveland in advance of Monday's matchup with the Cavs, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
With Tyler Zeller (ribs) out for a second straight game, Plumlee will return from the Wisconsin Herd to provide depth at center behind John Henson and Thon Maker. While Plumlee will be an option for coach Joe Prunty, Velazquez notes that Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely log some time at center, as well, given the Cavs' willingness to go small with injuries to Larry Nance and Tristan Thompson.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...