Plumlee joined the Bucks in Cleveland in advance of Monday's matchup with the Cavs, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

With Tyler Zeller (ribs) out for a second straight game, Plumlee will return from the Wisconsin Herd to provide depth at center behind John Henson and Thon Maker. While Plumlee will be an option for coach Joe Prunty, Velazquez notes that Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely log some time at center, as well, given the Cavs' willingness to go small with injuries to Larry Nance and Tristan Thompson.