Brooks officially signed a contract Wednesday with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Guangdong announced the addition of another American in Michael Beasley to the roster in what marks his third stint and Brooks' second in the CBA. Brooks had averaged 6.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game across 29 appearances for the Grizzlies this season before being traded to the Bulls in January and waived shortly thereafter.