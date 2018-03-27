MarShon Brooks: Plans to sign 10-day deal with Memphis
Brooks is intending to sign a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Brooks, a late first-round pick out of Providence in the 2011 NBA Draft, last played in the league during the 2013-14 season, where he averaged 4.5 points in 9.0 minutes over 35 appearances. Over the past three seasons, he's played for Jiangsu in China, being one of the league's best scorers. This season, he averaged 36.6 points on 51.0 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep, 7.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 37.6 minutes per game. With the Grizzlies holding one of the league's worst records, they're presumably looking at Brooks as a possible depth add for next season, when they'll presumably have Mike Conley (heel) back and a top draft pick to pair with Marc Gasol.
