MarShon Brooks: Will be released Monday
The Bulls will waive Brooks on Monday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Chicago has an agreement in place to acquire point guard Michael Carter-Williams from the Rockets, so once that trade is confirmed by the league office, Brooks will be cut to open up a spot on the 15-man roster. Carter-Williams will then be released prior to Monday's 5 p.m. EST deadline for all contracts to become guaranteed for 2018-19. It's not surprising that the non-contending Bulls aren't eager to retain either Brooks or Carter-Williams, two low-upside veterans who weren't going to be factors in the team's rebuilding efforts. Once he's cut loose, Brooks will look to find work for another team in need of a bench scorer.
