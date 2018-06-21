Marvin Bagley: Drafted No. 2 overall
Bagley was selected by the Kings with the second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
Bagley, out of Duke, averaged a double-double last season during his freshman campaign, posting 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest. At 6-foot-11, 234 pounds with high-level athleticism, Bagley may be able to play both power forward and center at the NBA level. He also has potential to turn into a quality perimeter defender and three-point shooter, though he took just 58 three-point attempts in college (39.7 percent). That said, questions remain about his ability to guard larger centers, and it's possible his three-point shooting doesn't pan out due to shaky mechanics. Regardless, he proved to have a high motor in college and was undoubtedly a capable scorer and rebounder.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....