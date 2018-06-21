Marvin Bagley: Drafted No. 2 overall

Bagley was selected by the Kings with the second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bagley, out of Duke, averaged a double-double last season during his freshman campaign, posting 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest. At 6-foot-11, 234 pounds with high-level athleticism, Bagley may be able to play both power forward and center at the NBA level. He also has potential to turn into a quality perimeter defender and three-point shooter, though he took just 58 three-point attempts in college (39.7 percent). That said, questions remain about his ability to guard larger centers, and it's possible his three-point shooting doesn't pan out due to shaky mechanics. Regardless, he proved to have a high motor in college and was undoubtedly a capable scorer and rebounder.