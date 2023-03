Smith collected seven points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes Saturday against South Bay.

Smith put up his usual production in the loss, as he's now been held to nine or fewer points in each of his last five appearances. However, he has been able to find some success from beyond the ard, where he's splashed at least one triple in four straight.