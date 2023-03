Smith collected 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes Friday against the Herd.

Smith scored all 15 of his points from beyond the arc and secured a double-double for the first time this season. This was a surprising outburst of scoring from the 27-year-old, who had been held to single figures in nine straight contests prior to Friday's clash.