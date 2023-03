Smith logged eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.

Smith knocked down two of five tries from beyond the arc and also made an impact on the glass by securing seven boards. However, the 27-year-old has now been held to single digits in the scoring column in four of his last five contests.