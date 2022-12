Smith registered 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes Friday against the Swarm.

Smith finished second on his team in scoring behind Luka Samanic, who poured in 31 points. This was an unexpected scoring outburst for Smith, who had been held to seven total points over his last two contests heading into Friday's clash. Friday also marked the first time this year he's reached the 20-point mark.