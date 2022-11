Smith tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's game against Long Island.

Smith absolutely stuffed the stat sheet in this one and was his team's most productive scorer off the bench. Tuesday marked his first time scoring in double figures through four contests this season, and he's now tallied a block in each of his last two games.