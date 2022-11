Smith finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3PT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 win over Westchester.

Smith saw a slight uptick in playing time in his second game of the 2022-23 season after logging 14 minutes in the opener Friday against Westchester. He's struggled to find his shot so far this year, as he's now 4-for-15 from the field through two matchups, both off the bench.