Mason Faulkner: Declares for 2020 Draft

Faulkner has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.

Faulker, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard, is declaring following his junior campaign at Western Carolina. He was named to the All-SoCon Second Team on the back of 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.6 minutes per game. Faulkner was adept at getting to the free-throw line (6.6 attempts per contest), but his three-pointer (31.7 percent) leaves something to be desired.