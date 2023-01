Jones logged 17 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-122 loss to the G League Ignite.

Jones posted his first double-double of the regular season during Sunday's win over the Ignite, but he fell just short of the mark during Tuesday's rematch. He's averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 36.3 minutes per game since the start of the regular season.