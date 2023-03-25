Jones turned in 29 points (8-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in the Capitanes' 117-115 loss to Stockton on Wednesday.

Jones paced Mexico City in both points and assists while draining a season-high seven three-pointers. The 24-year-old has been one of the team's most prolific scorers and has also turned in three double-digit assist efforts on his way to averaging 23.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.4 percent, including 40.7 percent from three-point range over 19 games.