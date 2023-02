Jones supplied 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during the Capitanes' 113-109 win over South Bay on Wednesday.

Jones' scoring total co-led the Capitanes on the night, while his assist tally was also a team-high figure. Jones has shot over 50.0 percent in back-to-back games, and he's scored between 21 and 39 points in seven of the last nine contests overall.