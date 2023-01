Jones generated 36 points (15-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 136-109 win over Salt Lake City.

Jones saw plenty of shot volume Friday and was quite efficient from the floor en route to his second consecutive game with at least 35 points. He also tied for the team lead in assists during the blowout victory.