Jones logged 36 points (10-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 win over Santa Cruz.

Jones has been dominant on the scoreboard recently, and he's now topped 20 points in each of the last four matchups. He's averaging 26.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 36.9 minutes per game to begin the regular season.