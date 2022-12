Jones posted 12 points (3-6 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 loss to Lakeland.

Although Jones was held to a season-low 12 points during Saturday's blowout loss, he posted his third double-double over the last four games. He's averaging 19.1 points, 6.8 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 37.1 minutes per game to begin the season.