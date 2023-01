Jones posted 39 points (15-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-125 win over Austin.

Although Jones wasn't as productive in rebounds and assists as he has been in recent matchups, the 24-year-old logged a season-high scoring total during the narrow win Friday. He's scored at least 15 points in each of his appearances during the regular season.