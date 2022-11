Jones posted 32 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 120-84 win over the Vipers.

Jones led the Capitanes in playing time during the team's season opener Sunday, and he had a game-high 32 points while coming within two rebounds of a double-double. He averaged 37.2 minutes per game over 28 appearances with South Bay last year and should have a significant role with Mexico City during the 2022-23 campaign.