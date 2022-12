Jones recorded 27 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-102 win over Austin.

Jones was efficient from the floor Friday and led the Capitanes on the scoreboard while coming within one rebound of a double-double. He's now topped 20 points in three of the last five games.