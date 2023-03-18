Jones was held scoreless (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and recorded three assists, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes in the Capitanes' 118-107 loss to Greensboro on Thursday.

Jones had previously dealt with a leg injury that cost him Sunday's loss to Windy City, but he'd returned Wednesday with a nine-point, four-assist, one-rebound tally over 22 minutes against Greensboro. Jones' ability to play on the second installment of the back-to-back set was certainly encouraging, but his ice-cold hand from the field left him with minimal production.