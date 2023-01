Jones posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in Mexico City's 110-96 loss to Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

Jones' scoring total led the Capitanes in scoring and assists while also logging a team-high minutes total. The 24-year-old guard has been dominant in the early going for Mexico City, averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 54.3 percent overall across 12 games.