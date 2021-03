The Rockets did not re-sign Jones after his 10-day contract expired Saturday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Jones appeared in four games with the Rockets after being re-signed by the team on a 10-day contract with the team March 12, but he'll now have to search for another landing spot. Through 26 games this season, he's averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 11.8 minutes.