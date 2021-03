Jones was waived by the Rockets on Monday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Jones was cut loose to make room for the signing of Anthony Lamb, who was brought in on a two-way contract. Jones appeared in 22 games during the first half of the 2020 season, averaging 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.1 minutes.