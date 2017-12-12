Matt Barnes: Wraps up 14-year career

Barnes announced his retirement from professional basketball Monday on his personal Instagram account.

A second-round pick out of UCLA in 2002, Barnes toiled in the ABA in his first two years as a professional before making his NBA debut in 2004. He would parlay his outside shooting ability and excellent wing defense into a 14-year career in the league, which included two stints apiece with the Clippers, Kings and Warriors and additional stops with the Knicks, 76ers, Suns, Magic, Lakers and Grizzlies. It wasn't until his final season in 2016-17 with Golden State that he captured his first NBA title, as he appeared in 12 postseason contests as a lightly used reserve. He wraps up his career with averages 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.6 minutes per game over 929 regular-season appearances.