Coleman ended with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 104-101 loss to the Stars.

The 22-year-old put forth a sold overall effort once again during Stockton's last game of the season. Coleman wrapped up the year with averages of 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game over 32 appearances. The Texas product will now most likely set his eyes on building off his strong G League campaign when the Kings take part in the NBA Summer League during the offseason.