Costello accounted for with 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, four assists and two steals during Tuesday's 109-105 loss at the Memphis Hustle.

Costello arguably finished with his best game of the year Tuesday, as he reached double-figures in scoring and provided at least one tally in every major statistical category. The former Michigan State standout is contributing a fine 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds for Austin this season.