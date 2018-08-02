Costello signed a contract Thursday with S.S. Felice Scandone of the Italian League, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

Costello will head to Europe after attracting limited interest in free agency from NBA clubs when his two-way contract with the Spurs expired at the beginning of July. During his inaugural season in the NBA, Costello appeared in just four games and played eight total minutes. The big man out of Michigan State ended up seeing most of his time in the G League with the Spurs' affiliate in Austin.