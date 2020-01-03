Matt Farrell: Banks seven in win
Farrell scored seven points (3-6 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds, four assists and two steals during Saturday's G League win over Salt Lake.
It was Farrell's highest point contribution in five games. He came off the bench and played 21 points.
