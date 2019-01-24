Matt Farrell: Continues to struggle from field

Farrell tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and a steal in the loss Wednesday to the Hustle.

Despite averaging 28 minutes and 10 attempts per game, Farrell is only averaging 9.7 points through 23 games this season. The guard has been a frequent facilitator for the Blue Coats (5.8 assists per game) but commits far too many turnovers (2.8) to be a reliable and consistent offensive force for Delaware.